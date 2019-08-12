Chicopee police searching for armed robbery suspect

Breaking News
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking for an alleged armed robbery suspect.

Chicopee Police officer Michael Wilk told 22News, officers were called to Rivers Park on Saturday of a report of a man that was robbed. Personal items were stolen and no injuries were reported.

Rivers Park: 41 Meadow Street, Chicopee, Mass.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man (dark complexion) wearing a white tank top and mustard-colored pants. He has short hair on top with a ponytail.

Residents in the area of Chicopee Street near Billings Street were asked to stay inside while officers along with a police dog searched the area to locate the suspect, but did not find him. The active search was from 3 p.m. to 3:55 p.m. Saturday as officers cleared the area and believe the suspect headed towards the Connecticut River.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Chicopee police at 413-594-1740. 

