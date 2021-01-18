Chicopee Police seeking help from public on hit and run

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is asking the public to help identify a person and vehicle involved in an accident this past weekend.

According to Chicopee Police, on Saturday, January 16 around 12:30 p.m., there was a hit and run near Chicopee Memorial State Park on Burnett Road.

Police said the person driving the vehicle drove eastbound towards Ludlow. The vehicle is believed to be a Ford Super Duty with Rhode Island plates, pictured in the photo below.

Chicopee Police Department

Those with information are asked to call the Traffic Bureau at 413-594-1770.