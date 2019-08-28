Chicopee Police seeking identity of frequent shoplifting suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying a man accused of shoplifting at the Rite Aid on St. James Avenue.

Chicopee Police Department spokesman Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the man pictured is a frequent visitor to the chain pharmacy store and usually leaves with merchandise without paying.

Wilk added that the man was able to get away with several items during his latest visit to the Rite Aid was on August 17 and was caught on camera.

Do you recognize him? If so, you are asked to call the Chicopee Police Department at (413) 594-1740 and reference case number 3859.