CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department needs help identifying the man in the video.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, detectives would like to speak to the man in the video about the misuse of credit cards and larcenies that have been happening with those credit cards.

If you know him or can help identify him, you are asked to call 413-594-1740 and reference case 1982.

