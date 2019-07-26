Chicopee Police seeking identity of man who robbed Sunoco on Montgomery St.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying the armed robbery suspect seen in the video.

Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department said on July 23, the man in the video walked into the Sunoco located at 500 Montgomery Street and attempted to rob the clerks around 6:10 a.m.

Wilk said the man had a knife during the attempted robbery. He was allegedly watching the store on the side and went inside after all the customers left.

When the store workers confronted the man, he allegedly pointed the knife at them in a threatening manner before leaving.

If you know this man or recognize him, you are asked to call Chicopee detectives at (413) 594-1740 and reference Case #3353.