CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department’s Investigation Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual captured in surveillance photos.

Chicopee PD believed this person may have information relevant to a shooting incident that occurred on June 30, in the vicinity of Chicopee Street and Prospect Street.

Courtesy of Chicopee Police Department

While the images may not be crystal clear, authorities are hopeful that someone will recognize the individual and come forward.

If you do have any knowledge regarding the identity of this person in the photos or any other details related to the shooting, contact the Chicopee Police Department’s Investigation unit at (413) 594-1740.