Chicopee Police seeking suspect in connection with stolen bank card

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Do you recognize the man pictured above?

Chicopee Police Department spokesman Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the man pictured is a person of interest in connection with a case of a stolen credit card.

Wilk said on September 24, a victim reported a car break-in with several items taken, including a bank card. An investigation revealed that the card was being used at several businesses by the individual caught on camera.

If you know or recognize him, you are asked to call the Chicopee Police Department at (413) 594-1740 and reference case number 4512.