Chicopee Police warn about phone scam pretending to be Chicopee Electric Light

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is warning about another phone scam to watch out for.

According to Chicopee Police spokesman Officer Mike Wilk, numerous people have been receiving phone calls from a local number who is claiming that they are from Chicopee Electric Light.

The caller is telling them that they overpaid their electric bill and that they need to provide their credit card and bank information in order for the payment to be returned.

Chicopee Electric Light said they would never call their customers to request credit or financial information or demand immediate payment threatening to shut off your power.

Chicopee Police say if you receive a call similar to this to not give out information and simply hang up the phone.