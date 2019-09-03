Chicopee woman arrested after allegedly smashing car window

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police made an arrest after a woman allegedly smashed a car window during a house party early Tuesday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, 37-year-old Stefania Raucci was arrested after a video of Raucci vandalizing property was shown to officers by witnesses.

Wilk said the first call to 828 Chicopee Street was on Monday for a report of a stolen phone and car which were both located later. The second call was from the same person that wanted people removed from an apartment that was throwing a house party.

On Tuesday, officers received a call for a report of a disturbance around 1:42 a.m. from the same person once again.

When officers arrived, Wilk said witnesses stated Raucci threw items through a car window. Wilk said officers discovered the car was smashed with a piece of wood along with other items that were thrown.

Raucci allegedly denied throwing anything until officers showed her the video. She was then arrested.

Raucci was taken to the Chicopee Police Department and charged with vandalizing property while being held on a $100 bail.

