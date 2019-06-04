Chicopee woman arrested after allegedly stealing car, handgun

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole multiple items, including a handgun, from two people over the weekend.

Chicopee Police Officer, Mike Wilk, told 22News on Saturday two different people went to the Chicopee Police Department to report that a woman they knew had stolen from them.

Wilk said one person said the woman took their vehicle, video games, cash, and a cell phone. The woman also allegedly stole a .45 caliber handgun and a cashbox from another person’s home around the same time.

After an investigation, officers arrested 29-year-old Katherine Rohan Monday at the Chicopee Public Library.

She is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny of a firearm, larceny from a building, carrying a firearm without a license, larceny under $1,200, and misleading a police officer.

Wilk said Rohan was held on $2,500 bail.

