Chicopee woman arrested after allegedly found passed out in running vehicle, drugs seized

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee woman was arrested and taken to the hospital after police seized cocaine in a car early Tuesday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, 38-year-old Joline Rivera was arrested after an officer found her passed out inside a parked running car on Donohue Road at 3:04 a.m. Wilk said Rivera finally woke up after the officer attempted to get her attention several times.

Wilk said the officer noticed she had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and her pupils weren’t responding to light. Rivera claimed she did not consume alcohol nor drugs when asked. Officers then asked for her license which she could not locate. Wilk said when asked for her Social Security number, she started stating a series of numbers that weren’t consistent with a real SSN.

Rivera eventually was able to find and give officers her license after arguing with police to put her window down. Wilk said while one officer was checking her license, another saw a baggie that appeared to be cocaine. Rivera allegedly attempted to hide the bag saying “what bag?” while officers began to ask for it. She then rolled up both windows which indicated she might possible drive off.

Rivera was immediately removed from the car. As she was arrested she yelled out “its coke, alright?” She then started to fight officers and stated she was pregnant, therefore she couldn’t be handcuffed. She began to talk very fast and non-coherently and fought with officers again as she was being placed into the police car.

Officers found several packaged baggies believed to be heroin as well as glass cubes used to smoke crack cocaine and $600 in cash. Rivera was first taken to the hospital due to the use of drugs and then taken to the Chicopee Police Department. She was processed and released on personal recognizance.

She is being charged with the following: