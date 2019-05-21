Chicopee woman arrested for second OUI

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A Chicopee woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol for the second time on May 12.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, officers were called to a parking lot on 27 Montgomery Street at 12:55 a.m. for reports of a woman, later identified as, 29-year-old Lydia Middlebrooks, driving erratically on Memorial Drive.

Wilk said an officer found the car in the parking lot of a business on Montgomery Street facing the wrong way at the drive up lane. The officer then allegedly saw the car leave the lot and cross over the marked lines before turning on to Main St. with an overly wide turn.

When officers stopped the car on Main Street and approached the vehicle, they allegedly saw that Middlebrooks had red, glassy, bloodshot eyes and smelled like she had been drinking alcohol.

Wilk said before offers began talking to her, Middlebrooks began asking officers to be given a break. When officers asked where she was going Middlebrooks allegedly gave them an address that was in the opposite direction of where she was stopped.

Middlebrooks allegedly fumbled and gave officers the wrong documents when officers asked her for her license and registration. Wilk said officers also noticed a bottle of alcohol between Middlebrooks’ legs.

Wilk said Middlebrooks told police her license was expired when she gave it to officers. Middlebrooks was arrested and officers allegedly found three bottles of brandy, a can of beer, and a bottle of alcohol.

She is facing the following charges

Second offense OUI-liquor

Subsequent offense of operating with a suspended license

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Marked lanes violation

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

Operating an uninsured motor vehicle

Middlebrooks was held on $1,040 bail.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.