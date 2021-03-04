Chicopee woman charged with armed robbery while masked at Sunglass Hut

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee woman was arrested and charged with armed robbery while masked after robbing the Sunglass Hut at the Holyoke Mall.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, 24-year-old Christen Lesnewski of Chicopee was arrested in Springfield Wednesday by the Massachusetts State Police and U.S. Marshal’s Task Force for warrants issued by the Holyoke Police Department.

Lesnewski is charged with armed robbery while masked on two warrants.

On February 24, officers were called to the Sunglass Hut at around 12:30 p.m. for an armed robbery. The female suspect allegedly showed a knife and demanded money from the cash register, no one was injured as she left the store.