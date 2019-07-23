Chicopee woman charged with OUI after allegedly driving past fire barrier

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police arrested a woman after she allegedly past an active fire barrier on Broadway Street in Chicopee Saturday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News police were called after 63-year-old Nancy Clarke drove past the deputy fire chief who tried to stop her.

“Despite the Deputies efforts to stop her, she drove right up to him, close enough for him to put his hands on her hood and then she continued driving, pushing him back 10’,” Wilk said. “This was her second time attempting to drive through after being told she could not.”

Clarke has been charged with OUI liquor and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Wilk said Clarke’s breathalyzer reading was almost two times the legal limit. She was later released on $40 bail.

