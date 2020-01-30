Child abuse investigation uncovers skeletal remains

(KPNX/NBC News) Two people were arrested Tuesday after human skeletal remains were found at a home in Phoenix, Arizona when firefighters responded to a call.

The Phoenix Police Department said 56-year-old Rafael Loera and 50-year-old Maribel Loera were arrested after the remains were found.

Officers initially responded to the home on January 20 to check the welfare of an 11-year-old girl who called the police saying she was home alone.

Officers found evidence of child abuse and the girl was taken into custody by the state Department of Child Safety. She was the only child at the home on that day.

Investigators with the state Department of Child Safety responded to the same home on Tuesday and removed two other small children, a 4-year-old girl and 9-year-old boy, due to the ongoing child abuse investigation from last week.

About one hour later, firefighters responded to the home after a call of smoke coming from the home was received.

Firefighters entered the home and found what appeared to be human skeletal remains.

