

BOSTON (WWLP) – In federal court in Boston Friday, a man pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of children, the distribution of child pornography, and the possession of child pornography.

According to the Department of Justice, Robinson Alberto Baez-Nova, 39, of Jamaica Plain, pleaded guilty to charges of sexual exploitation of children, distribution of child pornography, and possession of child pornography. On April 29, 2021, Baez-Nova was charged with a criminal complaint.

It was reported to police on Nov. 5, 2020, that 13 National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline reports were associated with a Google account and email addresses that belong to Baez-Nova. According to these reports, the Google account uploaded suspected child pornography to Baez-Nova’s Google Photos between November 14, 2018, and August 27, 2020. Later, a search of Baez-Nova’s cellphone revealed images and videos of child pornography.

An additional review of Baez-Nova’s cellphone revealed a WhatsApp chat with an individual with the initials “Y.P.” who has since been identified as a 17-year-old male living in the Dominican Republic. According to the Indictment, Y.P. had access to his niece, referred to as “MINOR A.” In this conversation, Baez-Nova and Y.P. discussed MINOR A’s ninth birthday, and Y.P. requested money from Baez-Nova to celebrate MINOR A’s birthday.

As Y.P. repeatedly reminded Baez-Nova of how much his family and MINOR A needed money, he requested that Baez-Nova send him money. In response, Baez-Nova told Y.P. in or around July 2020 that he would send money if Y.P. exploited MINOR A by producing child pornography of MINOR A. After receiving Baez-Nova’s specific requests, Y.P. sent five different videos of MINOR A.

While searching Baez-Nova’s device, law enforcement also discovered another WhatsApp conversation with another minor female, identified as a 14-year-old female living in the Dominican Republic and hereinafter referred to as “MINOR B.” During this conversation, Baez-Nova solicited MINOR B to provide her with images and videos of “little kids” engaged in sexual conduct.

In August 2020, Baez-Nova distributed child pornography to MINOR B. In addition, on August 28, 2020, Baez-Nova distributed child pornography from MINOR A to MINOR B. Over 200 images and over 400 videos of child pornography were discovered on Baez-Nova’s cell phone and in his Google Photos account.

Sexual exploitation of children carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of fifteen years and a maximum prison sentence of thirty years. The charge of distribution of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of twenty years. Possession of child pornography is punishable by a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Furthermore, each charge entails a minimum of five years and a maximum of a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Federal district court judges impose sentences based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for November 17, 2023, by US District Court Judge Indira Talwani.

