Children’s bodies found in burning car

(KTEN) Texas officials have identified two young children found dead in a burning car Sunday evening.

Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert said the victims, 4-year-old Aijit Singh Birring and his 3-year-old sister Mehar Kaur Birring, were the children of 37-year-old Mandeep Singh of Fort Worth, whose body was found nearby.

“Singh appears to have died from a single gunshot wound believed to be self-inflicted,” Gilbert said in a written statement. Singh’s body was located in a heavily-wooded area.

The sheriff said that the vehicle appears to have been intentionally set ablaze.

