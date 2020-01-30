Chinese lieutenant wanted by FBI for allegedly acting as foreign agent while at Boston University

BOSTON (WWLP) – A federal arrest warrant has been issued for a woman suspected of acting as an agent for the Chinese government while studying at Boston University.

The FBI released a Most Wanted poster for 29-year-old Yanqing Ye, a lieutenant in the People’s Liberty Army (PLA), the armed forces of the People’s Republic of China, and a member of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The federal arrest warrant, which was issued on January 28 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts in Boston, charges Ye with acting as an agent of a foreign government, visa fraud, making false statements, and conspiracy.

Ye is described as an Asian woman, 5’4″ with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 110 pounds and is fluent in English and Chinese. Click here for a full description.

The federal government says Ye studied at the National University of Defense Technology, a top military academy directed by the CCP in China. She allegedly lied about her identity on her J-1 visa application saying she was a student and also lied about her ongoing military service at NUDT.

During her time in the U.S., Ye allegedly kept close contact with her supervisor at the NUDT and other colleagues. She studied at Boston University’s Department of Physics, Chemistry and Biomedical Engineering from October 2017 to April 2019.

While at Boston University, the FBI says Ye continued working as a PLA Lieutenant completing numerous assignments from PLA officers like research, assessing U.S. military websites, and sending U.S. documents and information to China.

The FBI believes Ye is in China. If you have any information about Ye, please call the FBI’s Boston field office.