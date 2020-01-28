Chipotle fined $1.3M over thousands of child labor abuses at Massachusetts restaurants

(AP) – Chipotle has been hit with a $1.3 million fine over more than 13,000 child labor violations at its Massachusetts restaurants.

Attorney General Maura Healey ordered the largest child labor penalty ever issued by the state against the Mexican restaurant chain after finding an estimated 13,253 child labor violations in its more than 50 locations. The fine details that Chipotle had employees under the age of 18 working past midnight and for more than 48 hours a week.

Teenagers tell investigators their hours of work were so long that it was preventing them from keeping up with their schoolwork.