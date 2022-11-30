CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are investigating after a storage unit was broken into that contained hundreds of gifts for children collected by a non-profit organization.

Western Massachusetts Veterans Support Inc. (WMVS) obtained a storage unit last week for Christmas presents collected for the children’s party at Westover Air Reserve Base. WMVS Vice President of Operations AnnMarie Baxter told 22News that she met with a representative of Westover to disperse the gifts ahead of Saturday’s party but discovered the lock was changed.

Management of the storage unit told Baxter that they noticed on Sunday there wasn’t a lock on the unit and added one of theirs. Upon opening the unit, Baxter said the unit was trashed. She said there were more than 200 gifts that were taken that they collected for children and only about 15 remained. Additional items such as new clothing, personal care items, and office equipment were also in the storage unit.

“I have been working to make sure I can fulfill my obligations to get these presents and care items for families in need this Christmas and this is so disheartening.” AnnMarie Baxter, VP of Operations – Western Massachusetts Veterans Support Inc.

WMVS is a 501c Veterans nonprofit organization that helps address food insecurity and provides comfort care items for members of the military and veterans in western Massachusetts. They have been collecting items for Westover ARB in Chicopee and Barnes ANGB in Westfield since June to provide to military families for the holidays.

The annual Westover Holiday Party event is open to service members and their families on December 3rd from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Santa Clause is scheduled to attend with crafts, face painting, inflatable bounce houses, snacks, gifts, resources, and a performance by The Fourth Wall.

Westover told Baxter that they have received an outpouring of gifts and should be okay for Saturday. If you would like to donate to military members, you can make a monetary donation on their website.