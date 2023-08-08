SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested following a home invasion Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a report of a home invasion around 7:00 a.m. Saturday on Fremont Street. According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, a victim told police the suspect allegedly broke into their apartment and pointed a gun at them. The victims then hid in a room while the suspect took an unknown amount of money and left on a bike.

Detectives were able to get a description of the suspect, 47-year-old Edwin Rolon of Springfield, using city cameras. Rolon was arrested around noon the same day at the intersection of Saratoga and Main Streets.

Rolon is facing the following charges:

Home Invasion (Four Counts)

Larceny over $1200