NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Closing statements are set to begin Wednesday morning in the murder trial against Cara Rintala.

This is the fourth time that Rintala has been tried for the 2010 murder of her wife, Annamarie Cochrane-Rintala, who was found dead in their Granby home.

Rintala found Cochrane-Rintala unresponsive at the bottom of the stairs of the couple’s Granby home on March 29, 2010. When first responders arrived, it was determined that Annamarie was dead. Cara, Annamarie’s body and the floor near the bottom of the stairs were all found to be covered in paint.

The first two trials were ruled as mistrials after the juries were unable to reach a unanimous verdict. The third trial resulted in a conviction that was overturned on appeal and was sent back. for a new trial, and a life sentence without parole for appeal by the State’s Supreme Court, which ruled that one witness who testified about the process of paint drying was not a qualified expert

Closing arguments are set for 9:00 a.m. after four days of deliberations by the Jury. Rintala is facing a third-degree murder charge.