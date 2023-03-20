SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Closing statements are expected Monday in the trial of Brian Fanion, a former Westfield police detective accused of killing his wife in a death that was originally thought to be a suicide.
The murder trial began nearly a month ago on February 21st in the 2018 death of his wife, Amy Fanion. He is alleged to have killed her during an argument while he was home on a lunch break.
Amy’s death was initially ruled a suicide, by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Brian’s department-issued handgun was the weapon used. The toxicology report stated that there were no substances found in Amy’s system.
Internet Searches
Assistant DA Mary Sandstrom said that Fanion did not want to give up half of his pension to his wife. Sandstrom cited internet searches on Brian’s work computer at the Westfield Police Department that included the effects of divorce on a pension.
Investigators also allegedly found video internet searches were done for “GSR,” also known as gunshot residue, days and hours before Amy’s death. Sandstrom claims that Brian would not have had to look up those videos at work because he was not assigned to any investigations during that time period relating to gunshot residue.
Other searches on that computer included household poisons and other things that people could easily overdose on, according to Sandstrom.
22News is in Hampden Superior Court and will live stream the closing arguments.