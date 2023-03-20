SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Closing statements are expected Monday in the trial of Brian Fanion, a former Westfield police detective accused of killing his wife in a death that was originally thought to be a suicide.

The murder trial began nearly a month ago on February 21st in the 2018 death of his wife, Amy Fanion. He is alleged to have killed her during an argument while he was home on a lunch break.

“This man (Brian Fanion) was having an affair with a woman at the time. The affair began early March and that’s when they became intimate. The intimacy grew as time went on. Mr. Fanion expressed concerns about getting a divorce from his wife for several reasons.” MARY SANDSTROM, ASSISTANT DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Amy’s death was initially ruled a suicide, by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Brian’s department-issued handgun was the weapon used. The toxicology report stated that there were no substances found in Amy’s system.

Internet Searches

Assistant DA Mary Sandstrom said that Fanion did not want to give up half of his pension to his wife. Sandstrom cited internet searches on Brian’s work computer at the Westfield Police Department that included the effects of divorce on a pension.

Investigators also allegedly found video internet searches were done for “GSR,” also known as gunshot residue, days and hours before Amy’s death. Sandstrom claims that Brian would not have had to look up those videos at work because he was not assigned to any investigations during that time period relating to gunshot residue.

Other searches on that computer included household poisons and other things that people could easily overdose on, according to Sandstrom.

“The evidence, in total, amounted for us, as prosecutors, as enough information to present to a grand jury and have confidence that we could prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt. It is a lengthy investigation with various aspects involving expert evidence. We believe that there are various dimensions to the case that once we present it to a jury, Mr. Fanion will be found guilty.” ANTHONY GULLUNI, HAMPDEN DISTRICT ATTORNEY

22News is in Hampden Superior Court and will live stream the closing arguments.