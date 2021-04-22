Cocaine and heroin seized on Fernwold Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers seized a trafficking weight of crack-cocaine and more than 300 bags of heroin on Fernwold Street in Springfield early Thursday morning.

At around 4:45 a.m. officers saw an unregistered car with its engine running and its headlights off on Fernwold Street. Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh said when they approached the car they saw 23-year-old Jerome Williams of Springfield sleeping in the driver’s seat.

Jerome Williams (Photo: Springfield PD)

Officers then went to the driver’s side window to perform a well-being check and after several attempts, woke Williams up. Officers saw a bag of crack cocaine in plain sight in the center console. Williams did not have a driver’s license and was in an uninsured unregistered vehicle.

Jerome Williams was arrested and charged with the following:

Cocaine trafficking 36-100 grams

Distribution of a class A drug

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Uninsured motor vehicle

Unregistered motor vehicle

Possession of an electric stun gun

After a further search of the car, officers seized more than 300 bags of heroin and additional crack-cocaine, more than $900 and a stun gun. The total amount of crack cocaine was a trafficking weight of more than 40 grams.