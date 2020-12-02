Ghost gun recovered and two charged with trafficking cocaine after narcotics investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department seized 290 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of crack cocaine, a ghost gun, and 790 bags of heroin after an investigation into the illegal sale of cocaine from a home on Cliftwood Street Tuesday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, narcotics detectives have been investigating the illegal sale of cocaine for the past several months with information that 37-year-old Luciano Morales was selling drugs from his home on Cliftwood Street.

Around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, detectives observed an individual leave Morales’ home and conducted a traffic stop on Palmer Avenue. The driver, 44-year-old Marlon Holmes, stopped the car but allegedly refused to listen to officers’ commands.

Photo: Springfield PD)

Walsh said he then drove his car at an officer onto a sidewalk and hit a wall and tree. Holmes then allegedly ran away and was quickly stopped by police. Inside the car, detectives located more than 50 grams of cocaine.

Shortly after, Morales and a woman left his home on Cliftwood Street. Detectives then conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Wilbraham Avenue and Alden Street. Officers arrested Morales for driving with a suspended license while his passenger was detained pending the investigation. Walsh said she was later released and will be issued a criminal complaint.

Detective seized more than $6,600 from Morales and executed a search warrant of his home. Inside the home officers located a loaded ghost gun, 790 bags of heroin and more than 290 grams of powder and crack-cocaine.

Both Morales and Holmes have previous firearm and drug convictions. Morales is facing the following charges:

Trafficking cocaine 200 grams or more

Trafficking cocaine 36 grams or more

Trafficking a class B drug 36 grams or more

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm without a FID card

Improper storage of a firearm

Firearm without a serial number

Firearm violation with two prior violent/drug crimes

Possession of ammunition without a FID card (two counts)

Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

Unregistered motor vehicle

Uninsured motor vehicle

Possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug

Holmes is charged with the following: