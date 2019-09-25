Cold case murder closed after 27 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Hampden County DA and Lisa Ziegert’s family discussed the cold case murder that was solved after 27 years in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Gary Schara changed his original not guilty plea to a guilty plea in Hampden County Superior Court Wednesday morning. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, On April 15, 1992, Lisa Ziegert a middle school teacher in Agawam was abducted at her night job at a local card shop.

Lisa was reported missing the following morning by a store employee who arrived at the store and found the store open, lights on, and Lisa’s car parked where it was the previous evening. The money in the register, as well as Lisa’s purse and school materials, were not touched.

Her body was found 4 days later in a wooded area approximately four miles away from where she was abducted.

Enhanced DNA technology and a tip lead to Schara’s arrest.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said in the news conference that before Schara was arrested his car was found in the parking lot of Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford Springs, CT on September 14, 2017. State police and Gulluni traveled to the hospital to meet with Connecticut State Police where they saw through the windshield of the car, a folded up piece of paper on the dashboard.

The not stated the following: “Whomever finds my body I apologize for any psychological trauma that occurred, call Mass State Police, thank you G.E.S.”

Schara was then arrested shortly after.

Schara had been charged with the murder, aggravated rape and kidnapping of Ziegert.

The rape and kidnapping charges were dropped because of the statute of limitations surrounding those charges.