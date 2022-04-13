AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – While the college school year is wrapping up, many students are beginning their off-campus housing search for the fall.

The Amherst Police are warning students about rental housing scams after receiving calls from students who have been the victim of this fraud.

Police and college officials are working to bring awareness of this crime and have provided some ways to identify a housing scam:

Rent offered below market. If the price sounds too good to be true, it is. If the listing has typos, poor grammar or excessive punctuation. Request to wire money. Legitimate landlords do not ask renters to wire money to any account, especially an account located abroad. Do not send by Western Union, MoneyGram or other money transfer service or by gift card. Investigate the rental listing. Scammers may impersonate legitimate listings services, like Airbnb or HomeAway, or request that money is sent to an escrow account to make renters believe they are dealing with a legitimate entity. Claim of affiliation with the college’s housing department. Colleges do not participate in any transactions between landlords and renters, and they will never ask you for money to use their services. They ask for rent or a security deposit before signing a lease. You may be asked to pay an application fee to cover the cost of a background check, but never pay first, last and security before signing a lease. The landlord can’t or won’t meet in person. They may even send you an access code to unlock an electronic lockbox to gain entry by yourself to the house, condo or apartment you are looking to rent.

If you suspect a fraudulent listing, end all communication and report to the local and college police.