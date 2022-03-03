EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After receiving multiple complaints from residents, the Easthampton Police Department conducted an investigation of drug activity that ended in four arrests and the confiscation of narcotics.

The Easthampton Police Detective Bureau, Northampton Police and the Northwestern District Anti-Crime Task Force (NDATF) executed a search warrant at a Chapman Street apartment where they located and seized several articles of evidence including approximately 56.58 grams of suspected cocaine, several functioning digital scales, suspected drug packaging materials, and $849 in U.S. currency.

They arrested four people: