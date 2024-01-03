Police are looking for an older pickup truck with Vermont license plates

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – A Good Samaritan who stopped to check on a disabled vehicle parked off the side of the road on Route 7 in Berkshire County was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

According to the Lanesborough Police Department, at around 6:04 a.m. officers were called to a report of an armed robbery on Route 7 near the Lanesborough and New Ashford town line. The victim told police that he was traveling southbound and saw a disabled vehicle on the right shoulder of Route 7 and stopped to help.

When the Good Samaritan got out of his car and approached the disabled vehicle, a man got out of the vehicle. He was then approached from behind by another man and felt what he believed was a gun pressed against his head.

MAP: Route 7 in Lanesborough

The suspects robbed the victim and returned to their vehicle. They proceeded to drive south on Route 7. The suspected vehicle is described as a dark-colored older model pickup truck with some rust, a ladder rack, and Vermont license plates.

If you have any information or possible camera footage in the area you are asked to contact the Lanesborough Police Department at 413-443-4107.