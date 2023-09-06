HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested Wednesday after a month-long investigation into a drug operation in Holyoke.

The Holyoke Police Department Narcotics Unit and the FBI Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force obtained a search warrant for an apartment at 365 Appleton Street after receiving tips from residents and conducting surveillance of drug activity. Residents told police these criminal activities were causing a negative impact to the areas of Elm and Appleton Streets.

Officers found large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine, and ammunition. Arrested and charged under the Controlled Substances Act were Jose Rivera (39), Emilio Rivera (36), and Brandy Bellemore (30).

The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and the Chicopee Police Department also assisted in the investigation.