WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (WTNH) — A man from Southbury allegedly brought a loaded handgun through the security checkpoint at Westchester County Airport in New York.

According to the TSA, the gun was detected among the carry-on items during the TSA checkpoint after an X-ray unit alerted the carry-on bag. The firearm was removed by an officer with the Westchester County police, who confiscated the gun and arrested the man on a weapons charge.

The man now faces a financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint; the fine for this penalty recently increased to a maximum of $15,000.

The TSA reserves the right to issue a federal civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint, regardless of carry permits, as firearms are not allowed on planes.