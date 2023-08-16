NEW HAVEN, CT. (WWLP) – A Connecticut lawmaker was arraigned in New Haven on charges for his alleged role in the January 6th Capitol Riot.

Gino DiGiovanni is a first-term alderman in the city of Derby and is also running for mayor. He is facing four counts from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington D.C.

That includes two counts of entering restricted grounds, one count of disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds, and one count of demonstrating inside the Capitol building.

A remote hearing is expected within the next three weeks.