WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.

Discretion is advised.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter faced a judge Monday.

After evading authorities for two weeks, police captured Christopher Francisquini just after 3 p.m. Friday at a bus stop near the courthouse on Grand Street in Waterbury.

Francisquini had been on the run since he allegedly killed his daughter, Camilla, at their Naugatuck home on Nov. 18. Authorities had issued a warrant for his arrest, charging him with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child.

In court Monday, Franscisquini locked his eyes on the floor and ignored every question from a judge. His bond for the murder charge was set at $5 million, with an additional $1.4 million for his other outstanding warrants. Francisquini also refused to be fingerprinted.

The prosecutor told the judge that Franscisquini “poses a severe risk to public safety.” He was also ordered not to contact three unnamed individuals and was placed on suicide watch.

“This is truly a horrific crime of unfathomable nature,” the judge said in court. “Uniquely significant flight risk, compounded by the violence in this new crime, in addition to the other crimes.”

Court records showed a timeline for Francisquini’s alleged murder of his daughter. According to court records, Francisquini stabbed and dismembered Camilla while her mother, Kristyl, was working an early morning shift.

After Kristyl came home from work she wanted to change her clothes, but Francisquini would not let her, instead demanding that they go Thanksgiving food shopping.

According to court documents, Francisquini and Kristyl then arrived at a Petsmart to pick up what Francsiquini called “medicine.”

While they were at the pet store, Francisquini and Krisyl got into an argument and he smashed their phones on the pavement. The affidavit said Kristyl went into Petsmart to call for a ride home.

Upon arrival at her home, Kristyl found a blanket on the floor, and underneath it she found her daughter, covered in blood, and she screamed for help.

Kristyl told police that Francisquini had bipolar disorder and sometimes heard voices in his head, but had no idea he was capable of such a violent act.

A day before Francisquini’s capture, the FBI and Naugatuck Police Department held a news conference to ask for the public’s help tracking down Francisquini. The FBI increased its reward from $10,000 to $25,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

The affidavit released new information on Francisquini’s whereabouts while he was on the run from police.

One of his first stops was at the apartment of a family friend, he had not seen in years. According to court records, the roommates let him in and a phone to set up two social media accounts and called other friends.

Francisquini borrowed a white hoodie leaving his black one behind on the bedroom floor. Later that night, the friends saw Francisquini featured on the news and called the police immediately, court records stated.

Naugatuck police later received a call from a man who had picked him up, after he ran out of gas on I-91 in New Haven. The good Samaritan gave him his cell phone and money for gas. He later called the police when he saw Francisquini’s picture on the news.

Court records showed Francisquini approached the third person, a woman walking along a street in New Haven. Francisquini asked the woman for money and said he ran out of gas and turned out his pockets to show that they were empty.

According to court records, the woman asked him where his car keys were and kept walking. The woman later called the police after seeing him on the news.

Naugatuck police told News 8 that a local citizen recognized the suspect from photos shared by police on social media and called in an anonymous tip, leading to his arrest on Friday.

Waterbury police released body camera footage of his arrest, showing Francisquini wearing a black ski mask, sweatshirt, sweatpants, and gloves.

Naugatuck Chief Colin McAllister said the medical’s examiner office ruled the child’s death as a homicide caused by neck compressions and stab wounds. The police chief said officers found Camilla’s body in “a state of dismemberment.”

Camilla Francisquini (Naugatuck Police Department)

The Naugatuck community honored Camilla’s life with a vigil Sunday night. Supporters of her family wore the color pink and displayed pink lights throughout the town.

Camilla’s mother, Kristyl, spoke publicly for the first time since her daughter was killed.

“Every day you see your daughter, every day, and then one day it just stops,” she said. “I’ve been trying not to cry and everything because I just want to keep my baby’s smile and laughter because that’s all she did. She hardly cried.”

Holding back tears, she thanked the Naugatuck community for coming together and helping the police.

“Without ya’ll, there wouldn’t have been any justice, and that’s the best birthday gift I could give my baby.”

McAllister said Francisquini has an extensive criminal history dating back 10 years, including assault, criminal possession of a firearm, carjacking, robbery, larceny, and interfering. The police chief said he was out on bonds that total $375,000 for five pending cases, including the alleged assault of a police officer.

A police affidavit showed Francisquini served over 8 years in prison for pistol-whipping someone to near death.

Waterbury police also had an outstanding arrest warrant for Francisquini for violating his parole by removing his ankle bracelet and smashing his cell phone. His wife’s the day he allegedly killed his daughter, officials said.

In addition to the FBI reward, the owner of The Station restaurant in Naugatuck offered an additional $5,000 to whoever helped catch Francisquini.

“It was definitely the worst news I’ve ever heard in my life,” Jim Perzhilla said. “Really hard to hear it was in my neighborhood.”

Over the weekend, the restaurant gave the man who found him the reward. The man, who wants to remain anonymous, went to high school with Francisquini and recognized him sitting at a bus stop.

“He’s a hero, for sure,” Perzhilla said. “He saw him, did a double take. Even though he knew the guy, he changed a lot, so he ended up calling the copy and said, ‘He’s here,’ and he was tracking him around.”