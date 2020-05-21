1  of  4
Connecticut man allegedly threatened to kill woman after road rage incident in Springfield

James Scofield

James Scofield (Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a woman after a road rage incident in Springfield Wednesday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 400 block of Armory Street for a report of a road rage incident regarding a gun around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers located the car and person involved in a parking lot. Walsh said the victim told police as she was driving around the rotary, 62-year-old James Scofield of Cromwell, Connecticut, pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her. Scofield was arrested and is charged with the following:

  • Improper storage of a firearm
  • Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Threat to commit a crime
  • Assault by means of a dangerous weapon

