HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man was arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court Wednesday in connection to a shooting on Mill Valley Road in Hadley on New Year’s Eve.

Hampshire District Attorney Spokesperson Laurie Loisel said 28-year-old Marc Veturis of Waterbury, Connecticut pleaded not guilty to the following charges:

Armed assault with intent to murder

Assault and battery by discharging a firearm

Attempted kidnapping

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Unlawful possession of a loaded firearm

Hadley Police Department said the victim, a 59-year-old man, was found conscious and alert with non-life-threatening injuries shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 31. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center and treated for a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Veturis allegedly left the area after the shooting but was later arrested in Connecticut. He is scheduled for a dangerousness hearing on Tuesday, January 17.