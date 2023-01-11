HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man was arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court Wednesday in connection to a shooting on Mill Valley Road in Hadley on New Year’s Eve.
Hampshire District Attorney Spokesperson Laurie Loisel said 28-year-old Marc Veturis of Waterbury, Connecticut pleaded not guilty to the following charges:
- Armed assault with intent to murder
- Assault and battery by discharging a firearm
- Attempted kidnapping
- Unlawful possession of a firearm
- Unlawful possession of ammunition
- Unlawful possession of a loaded firearm
Hadley Police Department said the victim, a 59-year-old man, was found conscious and alert with non-life-threatening injuries shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 31. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center and treated for a gunshot wound to his shoulder.
Veturis allegedly left the area after the shooting but was later arrested in Connecticut. He is scheduled for a dangerousness hearing on Tuesday, January 17.