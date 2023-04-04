NEW MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – A CT man was arraigned Monday in Southern Berkshire District Court on multiple counts for possession of weapons and drugs.

Jake Pelloth, of Ansonia, CT is currently being held at the Berkshire County House of Corrections on $50K bail. The arraignment stemmed from a traffic stop on Route 57 in New Marlborough on Sunday, February 12. The officer stopped the vehicle, driven by Pelloth and containing two passengers, and noticed a revolver between the passenger’s seat and center console. Pelloth was then asked if any other weapons were in the car to which he denied. The officer retrieved the gun along with two magazines from Pelloth’s person on a holster.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the officer removed a bag from the center consul. The bag contained a handgun Sig Sauer .45 caliber handgun, plastic bags containing heroin and fentanyl, a vacuumed sealed marijuana package and four pill bottles with one in Pelloth’s name. The pill bottles included bottles of Adderall, OxyContin, and Oxycodone, along with six 9mm bullets loose in the car and other drug paraphernalia.

Pelloth was brought to Sheffield Police Station and was booked by New Marlborough police without incident, and set bail at $2,040 the same day. An arraignment was set for Southern Berkshire District Court to be held on February 16, 2023.

The news release states that he was arraigned under the following multiple counts:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possessing a firearm in felony

2 counts of improper storage of a firearm

Possession with intent to distribute a class-B drug

Trafficking in more than 36 grams

Less than 100 grams heroin

Several civil motor vehicle infractions

However, on February 16th he failed to appear and a warrant was placed for his arrest. On March 2, 2023 the Ansonia Police Department in Connecticut with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police took Pelloth into custody on a Fugitive from Justice charge held on $250k bond according to Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.