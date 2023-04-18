SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Waterbury, Connecticut man is scheduled to plead guilty to manslaughter charges in three Springfield homicides, dating back to 2006, 2016, and 2017.

In a news release sent to 22News from the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, 41-year-old Calvin Roberson of Waterbury will be arraigned in Hampden Superior Court on three charges of manslaughter. Roberson will be pleading guilty to the deaths of Loan Nguyen, Yonaides Pichardo, and David Pichardo.

Calvin Roberson (Hampden District Attorney’s Office)

The suspect has been held in federal custody since February 2021 after being charged with the kidnapping and murder of 31-year-old Francisco Roman of Chicopee.

On December 26, 2020, the Hartford Fire Department put out a car fire and alerted officers that there was a deceased individual inside the car. That person was later identified as Francisco Roman. It was determined he died due to several gunshot wounds.

“If convicted of the charges, the defendants face a maximum term of imprisonment of life, or death if the government seeks the death penalty in this matter.” U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut

During the course of the investigation, information was received that Roberson was responsible for multiple other unresolved homicides in Springfield.

Loan Nguyen

On December 7, 2006, 30-year-old Loan Nguyen of Springfield died due to a gunshot wound at Perfect Nails II, located at 23 St. James Boulevard, where she worked. It is alleged that Roberson and two masked men entered the store in an attempted robbery. Nguyen, another employee, and a client, had their hands duct-taped while held against their will in the store. When officers arrived, they found Nguyen with a gunshot wound to her head.

Yonaides Pichardo

On October 11, 2016, 28-year-old Yonaides Pichardo of Springfield died due to a gunshot wound. Officers found him in the driver’s seat of a BMW sedan, with Connecticut license plates, on Sycamore Street after having been shot in the head.

David Pichardo

On October 19, 2017, 27-year-old David Pichardo of Springfield died due to a gunshot wound while inside LaundroMax on Boston Road doing laundry. Officer found David Pichardo at the back of the building suffering from a gunshot wound He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died due to his injuries. He is the brother of Yonaides Pichardo.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “Through the phenomenal investigative work done collectively by these partner agencies, we will give victims’ families answers and justice as the defendant admits his guilt in taking their loved ones from them. The initial investigation bringing Calvin Roberson to justice was nothing short of extraordinary. I would like to thank Assistant District Attorney Max Bennett, Detective Lieutenant Sean Maher, and Springfield Police Captain Trent Duda for their hard work and dedication in leading this investigation, which leads to the resolution of three long-unsolved homicides.”

Roberson is being arraigned on charges of manslaughter Tuesday to not conflict with his ongoing case in federal court. The hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Hampden Superior Court in Springfield.