Connecticut man arrested after alleged police chase through Longmeadow in stolen car

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man is facing charges after allegedly leading state police on a chase through Longmeadow in a stolen car.

State Police Lt. Tom Ryan told 22News the chase began just after 11 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a car on Longmeadow Street.

Ryan said the driver of the car, later identified as 19-year-old James Miller of Somers, Connecticut, drove away at a high rate of speed. The trooper tried to pull the car over again, but Miller allegedly continued to speed away.

The trooper stopped the chase, but later came upon the vehicle, which had crashed and rolled onto its roof, further down on Longmeadow Street near Wheel Meadow Drive.

After an investigation, Ryan said the vehicle was found to be stolen out of Connecticut and Miller was arrested.

He is facing the following charges:

speeding

failure to stop for an officer

marked lanes violation

passing violation

reckless operation of a motor vehicle

unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

receiving stolen property

Ryan said Miller refused medical treatment at the the crash site and wasn’t complaining about injuries, so he was taken to the state police barracks for booking. After several hours, however, he began to complain of back pain and was taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

As of Thursday morning, Ryan said, Miller was still at Baystate in police custody. Miller is being held on $1,000 bail and is expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court upon his release from the hospital.