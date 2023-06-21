WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police arrested a man on Monday following a suspicious call to Bradley International Airport.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, State Police were called to Pine Lane in Windsor to investigate the suspicious call. Troopers learned that 31-year-old Martel Davis of Windsor has made the call and was also wanted for two active warrants.

Davis allegedly became combative when officers attempted to talk to him and he fought with them until he was arrested. One trooper was minorly injured in the incident.

Davis has been charged with the following:

Assaulting a Public Safety Officer (Two counts)

Interfering with an Officer/Resisting

Failure to Fingerprint (Two counts)

He was scheduled to appear Tuesday morning at Hartford Superior Court. Davis was also processed for an active warrant.