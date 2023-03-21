LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Connecticut was arrested after a traffic stop on the Mass. Pike in Lee on Saturday morning.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at around 9:30 a.m. a Trooper conducted a traffic stop on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike in Lee due to the license plates showing that the vehicle was unregistered. The driver of the BMW sedan was identified as 26-year-old Jessie Campbell of West Hartford.

Campbell did not have a driver’s license and no paperwork for the newly acquired BMW. The Trooper requested a tow for the vehicle and during questioning, it was discovered that Campbell was in possession of a loaded Walther P22 pistol. He was arrested due to not having a license to possess a firearm.

Campbell was held on $5,000 bail and was arraigned at Great Barrington District Court on Monday on the following charges: