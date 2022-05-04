SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit investigation lead to the arrest of a 21-year-old man in connection to a murder in Springfield.

According to the news release sent to 22News by Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on Friday, April 15th at approximately 10:05 p.m. officers responded to an apartment on Worthington Street for a report of a shooting. The victim of the shooting, 21-year-old Kamari Alexander, was found and taken to Baystate where he died of his injuries.

Police began investigating and identified 21-year-old Andre Wise of Hartford as a suspect. On April 25, Detectives requested and were granted a warrant for his arrest on murder and additional charges.

On Wednesday, May 4th at approximately 3:30 p.m., members of the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit, Springfield Police Warrant Apprehension Unit, U.S. Marshals Task Force, Massachusetts State Police VFAS, and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department arrested Wise near the intersection of Hall and Dickinson Streets.

Wise has been charged with:

Murder

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Home invasion. (5 counts.)

Malicious Destruction of Property + $1200

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

A booking photo will be available after his arraignment in Springfield District Court.