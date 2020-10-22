Connecticut man arrested in Wilbraham for failing to register as a sex offender

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wilbraham police

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested Tuesday night for failing to register as a sex offender in Wilbraham.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, on Tuesday around 6 p.m. police received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the Raymond Drive neighborhood. The caller told police the suspicious car was occupied by a white man, later identified as 46-year-old Christopher Berhem of Somers, Connecticut, who appeared to be watching young children play.

When police arrived they located the car off the road on Main Street. After further investigation with Connecticut police, officers arrested Berhem for failing to register as a sex offender, level 2 or 3.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today

Contests and Sweepstakes