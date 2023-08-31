TRUMBULL, Conn. (WWLP) – An individual from Trumbull was charged with larceny on Friday, following an extensive police investigation into the theft of several thousand dollars from the town’s tax receipt funds.

Robert Withington, age 56, of Placid Street, Trumbull, was identified by detectives as the man who turned himself into Trumbull Police Headquarters to face criminal charges for his actions regarding this theft.

An employee of the Town’s Tax Collector Office was unable to locate the bank deposit bag while making a delivery to the bank during the normal course of business on Tuesday, May 30, when Trumbull Police detectives initiated the investigation. When the employee arrived at the bank branch on Quality Street that day, they discovered that the bag was missing. There were numerous documents contained in the deposit bag which clearly identified the owner as the Town of Trumbull. The deposit bag was clearly marked with the bank’s insignia.

As part of their investigation, Trumbull Police detectives conducted numerous interviews, obtained search warrants, and reviewed numerous surveillance videos of local businesses for several months. As a result, the bank deposit bag was found inadvertently dropped outside the bank, which was then picked up by Withington.

Withington later then admitted to being at the bank on May 30th and taking a bag containing almost $5,000 in cash. As he believed he had no obligation to return the bag to its rightful owner, he kept it.

The defendant was charged with larceny in the third degree and released on a Promise to Appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on September 5.

