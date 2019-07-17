Connecticut man charged with kidnapping and sexual assault of Massachusetts 12-year-old girl

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – A man from Tompson, Connecticut has been charged with kidnapping and sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

35-year-old Joshua Besaw was arrested on Wednesday. He is allegedly connected to the kidnapping at a park on May 31.

United States Attorney John H. Durham told 22News that Besaw allegedly enticed the girl to enter his car and drove her to a wooded area in Thompson, Connecticut, where he sexually assaulted her.

After the assault, Besaw allegedly drove the girl to Dudley, Massachusetts, where he released her in a neighborhood that she didn’t know. The girl then borrowed a phone from a stranger to contact her parents who picked her up and brought her to a police station to report the incident.

Police told 22News that later that day, a sexual assault examination of the victim was conducted at a medical facility.

Police alleged that Besaw was identified as a suspect after an extensive investigation led by Webster Police with support from the Connecticut State Police, which included analysis of surveillance video collected from numerous residences and businesses in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

On July 10, 2019, investigators conducting surveillance of Besaw collected cigarette butts that Besaw had discarded.

The DNA evidence collected from the discarded cigarette butts allegedly matched DNA evidence collected from the girl on May 31.