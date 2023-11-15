WILMINGTON, Del. (WWLP) – A man arrested in Enfield nearly two weeks ago for allegedly killing a child in Delaware has been arraigned.

According to the Wilmington Police Department in Delaware, on March 11th at approximately 9:29 a.m., police were called to Town Estates Drive in Wilmington for a report of a child suffering from a medical emergency. The 21-month-old girl was taken to the hospital where she later died due to her injuries.

During the investigation, it was determined that the cause of death was homicide. On November 2nd an arrest warrant was issued for 30-year-old Timothy Olschafskie of Ansonia, Connecticut. That same day, Enfield Police arrested Olschafskie for first-degree murder by abuse or neglect.

On Wednesday Olschafskie was extradited to Delaware and was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11. He is being held on $2,000,000 cash-only bail at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution.