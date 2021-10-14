Connecticut man charged with operating a drug factory

(Connecticut State Police)

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WWLP) – A man from Seymour, Connecticut was arrested after a narcotics search warrant was conducted.

According to the Connecticut State Police, on September 7 at around 9 p.m. detectives executed a search warrant at 226 Walnut Street in Seymour. Detectives, with the assistance of K-9 officers Rory and Gerry, confiscated the following items:

  • 1.6 grams of cocaine
  • 9 pounds of marijuana
  • 204 (1) gram jars of THC oil
  • 133 THC edible candies
  • 187 THC chocolate bars
  • Approximately 252 THC vape cartridges
  • 3 Percocet pills

Additional items were found associated with narcotics distribution including narcotics packaging materials and digital scales.

On Thursday, October 14, 23-year-old Saldi Hyska turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued. Hyska is charged with the following:

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance (marijuana) greater than 1 Kilogram with Intent to Sell
  • Possession of Paraphernalia
  • Three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Operating a Drug Factory
  • Improper Prescription Container

