Connecticut man charged with operating a drug factory

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WWLP) – A man from Seymour, Connecticut was arrested after a narcotics search warrant was conducted.

According to the Connecticut State Police, on September 7 at around 9 p.m. detectives executed a search warrant at 226 Walnut Street in Seymour. Detectives, with the assistance of K-9 officers Rory and Gerry, confiscated the following items:

1.6 grams of cocaine

9 pounds of marijuana

204 (1) gram jars of THC oil

133 THC edible candies

187 THC chocolate bars

Approximately 252 THC vape cartridges

3 Percocet pills

Additional items were found associated with narcotics distribution including narcotics packaging materials and digital scales.

On Thursday, October 14, 23-year-old Saldi Hyska turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued. Hyska is charged with the following: