Connecticut man charged with operating a drug factory

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WWLP) – A man from Seymour, Connecticut was arrested after a narcotics search warrant was conducted.
According to the Connecticut State Police, on September 7 at around 9 p.m. detectives executed a search warrant at 226 Walnut Street in Seymour. Detectives, with the assistance of K-9 officers Rory and Gerry, confiscated the following items:
- 1.6 grams of cocaine
- 9 pounds of marijuana
- 204 (1) gram jars of THC oil
- 133 THC edible candies
- 187 THC chocolate bars
- Approximately 252 THC vape cartridges
- 3 Percocet pills
Additional items were found associated with narcotics distribution including narcotics packaging materials and digital scales.
On Thursday, October 14, 23-year-old Saldi Hyska turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued. Hyska is charged with the following:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (marijuana) greater than 1 Kilogram with Intent to Sell
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- Three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Operating a Drug Factory
- Improper Prescription Container