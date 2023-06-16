PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Windsor, Connecticut man was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation revealed a drug distribution operation in Pittsfield.

According to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office, on Tuesday a search warrant was executed for a vehicle and a Pittsfield residence of 39-year-old Michael Pettus. He was taken into custody at around 12:30 p.m.

Police seized a plastic bag containing large amounts of white powder, an iPhone, $135, a safe key fob, and a plastic bag containing several individually wrapped pieces of hard white substance from Pettus:

Upon searching the vehicle, a black 2023 Nissan Murano, police found three cellular phones and a DTA card belonging to an individual Pettus is believed to be living with.

A residence on Gorden Street in Pittsfield was searched and police seized a plastic bag with a hard white substance, a Pyrex measuring cup with white powder residue, $220, dealer blowouts, two boxes of sandwich bags, and four digital scales. The estimated street value of the drugs recovered from Pettus is approximately $3,000.

Pettus was arraigned in Central Berkshire District Court for Trafficking Cocaine (100-200 grams), his bail was set at $50,000 cash.

The investigation was conducted by Pittsfield Police and the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force.