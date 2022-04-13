NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WWLP) – A man from New Britain is facing several firearms charges after police seized 125 guns from his home Tuesday.

According to the Connecticut State Police, 39-year-old Steven Gerent-Mastrianni of Hillhurst Ave in New Britain was arrested by a court-issued arrest warrant after a ten-month investigation.

Following Gerent-Mastrianni’s arrest, search warrants were executed on his residence and several of his vehicles. Police seized more than 150 items of evidence that include the following:

Roughly 125 firearms as well as firearm components capable of making firearms fully automatic.

These firearms include multiple fully-automatic firearms, semi-automatic firearms, shotguns, pistols, pistols with threaded barrels, hundreds of high capacity magazines, and 30-40 thousand rounds of ammunition.

High-tech 3D printer along with pistol lower receivers that appear to be made with the printer. The vast majority of these weapons are considered “ghost guns.”

As part of the investigation, phones, computers, and flash drives that were in the vicinity of the 3D printer were also seized.

Three homemade explosive devices were also found in the residence.

Steven Gerent-Mastrianni is charged with the following:

Firearms Trafficking

Sale of an Assault Weapon, (9 counts)

Possession of an Assault Weapon

Illegal Transfer of a Long Gun (9 counts)

Sale of Large Capacity Magazines (19 counts)

Possession of a Machine Gun

Weapon in a Motor Vehicle (9 counts)

Illegal Transfer of a Manufactured Firearm without a Serial Number “Ghost Gun”, (9 counts)

Gerent-Mastrianni was carrying a “ghost” gun pistol at the time of his arrest and was a pistol permit holder. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The Connecticut State Police, Narcotics Task Force, Organized Crime Investigative Task Force, Electronics Surveillance Unit, Bomb Squad, Central District Major Crime Squad, New Britain Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms assisted in the investigation.