Connecticut man facing several charges after arrest in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man is facing firearm, drug, and traffic violation charges following a traffic stop by a Massachusetts State Police trooper early Tuesday morning.

According to State Police, 32-year-old Delroy Gouldbourne of Hartford was initially pulled over after he drove past the trooper who was patrolling on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow shortly after midnight with a defective headlight.

During the traffic stop, the trooper realized Gouldbourne’s license was suspended in Massachusetts.

An inquiry into his background also revealed that Gouldbourne had a warrant for his arrest out of Springfield District Court. After arresting him, the trooper did a pat-frisk of Gouldbourne and found a pistol loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition.

A small amount of suspected Oxycodone was also found in Gouldbourne’s pocket, State Police said.

He was taken to the State Police Springfield Barracks for booking. He was able to post bail, which was set at $500 and was released.

A judge ordered him to appear in Springfield District Court for an arraignment on the following charges: