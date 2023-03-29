HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – The suspect arrested in January on charges alleging an attempt to kill a Hadley man has been indicted in Hampshire Superior Court.

Marc A. Veturis, 28, of Waterbury, Connecticut, pleaded not guilty to the following charges:

Armed assault with intent to murder

Assault and battery by discharging a firearm

Attempted kidnapping

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Unlawful possession of ammunition

Unlawful possession of a loaded firearm

Transporting a firearm into Massachusetts for use in a criminal act

The shooting happened on Mill Valley Road in Hadley on the afternoon of December 31. The victim, a 59-year-old Hadley man, was shot in the shoulder.

Veturis is being held without bail and has agreed to this detention without prejudice, meaning he reserves the right to contest his detention at a later hearing. Veturis was represented by Boston defense attorney Francis Dimento Jr. in court on Tuesday.

Veturis allegedly left after the incident and was arrested in Connecticut following the shooting. He has been held since his arrest.